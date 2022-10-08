Washington State vs. #6 USC start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The Washington State Cougsrs will try to take down the No. 6 USC Trojans in Week 6 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 8 and the game will air on Fox.

Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) bounced back from a disappointing loss to Oregon by taking out the California Bears 28-9. Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State pulled away late in the fourth quarter. California was held to just 13 first downs in the game.

USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) is approaching the top five just one week ahead of their showdown with Utah. The Trojans got a game from Arizona State for about a half, but pulled away in the second half. Quarterback Caleb Williams had another big day with 348 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Jordan Addison had over 100 yards and a touchdown catch.

The Trojans are a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and are going off at -450 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 65, and Washington State can be had at +360 on the moneyline.