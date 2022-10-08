3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will put their undefeated record on the line against the Michigan State Spartans in Week 6 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) continued its perfect start to the 2022 season with a 49-10 win over Rutgers. Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a pretty pedestrian day with 154 yards and two touchdowns, but Miyan Williams was more than happy to do the heavy lifting. The junior running back had 189 yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win. The Buckeyes defense suffocated the Scarlet Knights, holding them to 187 total yards.

Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) has lost three in a row and are in danger of having its season go completely off the rails. The Spartans lost 27-13 to the Maryland Terrapins. Michigan State couldn’t get much going on the ground against Maryland, rushing for just 100 yards total.

Ohio State is a massive 27-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Buckeyes are -5000 on the moneyline. The point total has been set at 65 and Michigan State is +1700 on the moneyline.