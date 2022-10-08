Florida State vs. #14 NC State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The Florida State Seminoles and the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack will meet at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC) was knocked from the ranks of the undefeated after falling 31-21 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last Saturday. The Seminoles gave up 28 unanswered points to Wake Forest and couldn’t rally in the second half to make up the deficit. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, but the Seminoles defense gave up over 400 yards and could not get off the field on third downs.

NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC) also suffered its first loss to season, a 30-20 loss to the No. 5 Clemson Tigers. It was a back-and-forth game for the first three quarters, but the Clemson scored twice in the fourth quarterback to take a three-score lead and held on. NC State’s offense has looked out of sync this season and Saturday was no different. The Wolfpack gained 279 yards, rushing for just 34 yards on 21 carries (1.6 yards per carry).

The Wolfpack are a 3.5-point home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can get the Wolfpack on the moneyline at -155. The point total is set at 50.5, with the Seminoles going off at +135 on the moneyline.