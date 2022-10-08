Texas Tech vs. #7 Oklahoma State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The #7 Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet up in Week 6 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will look to remain undefeated through five regular season games heading into its second conference game in a Big 12 that is incredibly wide open as you can make a case for ever team to compete in the league’s title game. The Cowboys survived their first real test of the season last weekend when they beat the Baylor Bears 36-25 on the road behind Spencer Sanders, who threw for 181 yards with a touchdown and rushed for 75 yards and a score.

Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) followed a big win over the Texas Longhorns with a 37-28 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats as the Red Raiders continue on without starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who hasn’t played since Week 1.

Oklahoma State is a 9-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -340 moneyline odds, making Texas Tech a +280 underdog. The over/under is set at 67.5.