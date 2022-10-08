Texas A&M vs. #1 Alabama start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The Texas A&M Aggies and #1 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 6 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) faced a tough test on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks but pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 49-26 win. The biggest news coming out of that matchup was the health of star quarterback Bryce Young, who left the game with a shoulder injury.

Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) received plenty of hype in an offseason that included Jimbo Fisher calling a press conference to go after Nick Saban, but the offense has the Aggies falling short of where they want to be. After an early-season QB switch from Haynes King to Max Johnson, Johnson left Saturday’s loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs with an injury and never returned.

Alabama is a 24-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -2400 moneyline odds, making Texas A&M a +1200 underdog. The over/under is set at 48.