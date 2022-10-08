8 Tennessee vs. #25 LSU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The #8 Tennessee Volunteers and #25 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 6 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has developed into one of the most exciting teams in the conference thanks to an offense that plays at a really high level, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns along with 112 rushing yards and another score in Saturday’s 38-33 win over the Florida Gators. LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) was outgained 438-270 but forced four turnovers to beat the Auburn Tigers 21-17 last weekend as the Tigers look to move to 3-0 in SEC play in Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era.

Tennessee is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneyline odds, making LSU a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 64.