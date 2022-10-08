South Carolina vs. #13 Kentucky start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The #13 Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 6 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SECN.

Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) should be ready for this matchup as it returns home coming off a road loss to the Ole Miss Rebels 22-19 last weekend. Wildcats QB Will Levis completed 18-of-24 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 72 yards and a score in the loss.

South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) had its previous game moved from Saturday to Thursday last week and has a few extra rest days after crushing South Carolina State 50-10 as Spencer Rattler threw for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Kentucky is a 6-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 moneyline odds, making South Carolina a +200 underdog. The over/under is set at 46.