Auburn vs. #2 Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The #2 Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 6 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) fell off the top-ranking in college football after trailing the Missouri Tigers by double digits into the fourth quarter but came away with a 26-22 victory as Stetson Bennett threw for 312 yards to keep the defending champs undefeated.

Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) has been without starting quarterback TJ Finley in the last two games, and Oregon Ducks transfer Robby Ashford has been getting the starting spot. The Tigers are coming off a 21-17 loss to the LSU Tigers despite outgaining their opponent 438-270, though they turned the ball over four times.

Georgia is a 28.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -6000 moneyline odds, making Auburn a +1800 underdog. The over/under is set at 49.5.