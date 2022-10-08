Texas vs. Oklahoma start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game in Dallas

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 6 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

If you want an idea of how wide open the Big 12 is, Texas-Oklahoma is the only one of the four Big 12 matchups on Saturday that doesn’t feature a top-25 team. The Longhorns have gone three games without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, but it appears they’ll have him back for the Red River Rivalry.

Meanwhile, UCF Knights transfer Dillon Gabriel left last week’s blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs and went into concussion protocol according to head coach Brent Venables, who is going into his first experience of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

Texas is a 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -300 moneyline odds, making Oklahoma a +250 underdog. The over/under is set at 65.