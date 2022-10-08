 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 live stream: How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix via live stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Japan via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of Suzuka International Racing Course is pictured ahead of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix, in Suzuka on October 6, 2022. Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

The F1 circuit is wrapping up its two-race trip to Asia with the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closes the season with the final race in Asia, but F1 will head to the Western Hemisphere for a three-race trek through North and South America.

The Japanese Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the race on Saturday and is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -215 odds while Charles Leclerc follows at +380. Verstappen is also -110 to claim the fastest lap, with Leclerc following at +265. If Verstappen wins the race and claims the fastest lap, he clinches the season-long points championship.

2022 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Sergio Pérez 11
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 George Russell 63
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Daniel Ricciardo 3
12 Valterri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Kevin Magnussen 20
19 Lance Stroll 18
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

More From DraftKings Nation