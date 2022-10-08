F1 live stream: How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix via live stream

The F1 circuit is wrapping up its two-race trip to Asia with the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix closes the season with the final race in Asia, but F1 will head to the Western Hemisphere for a three-race trek through North and South America.

The Japanese Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for the race on Saturday and is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -215 odds while Charles Leclerc follows at +380. Verstappen is also -110 to claim the fastest lap, with Leclerc following at +265. If Verstappen wins the race and claims the fastest lap, he clinches the season-long points championship.