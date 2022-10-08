What time is the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Suzuka, Japan this weekend for the second of back-to-back races in Asia. The Japanese Grand Prix runs overnight eaaaaaaarly Sunday morning with the race getting underway at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 53 laps at Suzuki Circuit. The course is 5.807 km (3.608 miles) in length, which makes for a total race length of 307.471 km (191.053 miles).

This marks the first race back in Japan since before the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. The last Japanese Grand Prix took place in 2019, with Valtteri Bottas winning with a time of 1:21:46.755. Lewis Hamilton won the previous two races with times of 1:27:17.062 and 1:27:31.194, respectively. If you’re up late (or early) for this race, you can expect the race to wrap in just under 90 minutes.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with -185 odds heading into early Saturday qualifying. Charles Leclerc followed at +380. We’ll update this Saturday morning if the odds change overnight.