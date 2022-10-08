 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Japanese Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of Suzuka International Racing Course is pictured ahead of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix, in Suzuka on October 6, 2022. Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in Suzuka, Japan this weekend for the second of back-to-back races in Asia. The Japanese Grand Prix runs overnight eaaaaaaarly Sunday morning with the race getting underway at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 53 laps at Suzuki Circuit. The course is 5.807 km (3.608 miles) in length, which makes for a total race length of 307.471 km (191.053 miles).

This marks the first race back in Japan since before the COVID-19 pandemic got underway. The last Japanese Grand Prix took place in 2019, with Valtteri Bottas winning with a time of 1:21:46.755. Lewis Hamilton won the previous two races with times of 1:27:17.062 and 1:27:31.194, respectively. If you’re up late (or early) for this race, you can expect the race to wrap in just under 90 minutes.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with -185 odds heading into early Saturday qualifying. Charles Leclerc followed at +380. We’ll update this Saturday morning if the odds change overnight.

