F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole after incident with Lando Norris

Qualifying is officially a wrap at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Max Verstappen claimed the pole position in a tight battle with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a chance to clinch F1’s season-long points title with a win and the fastest lap.

Qualifying came with some controversy when Verstappen and Lando Norris nearly collided in the Q3 phase. Verstappen shot to the left as Norris was approaching to overtake him. This forced Norris to take evasive action by running over the grass. After a review, the stewards determined Verstappen temporarily lost control of his car leading to the move to the left. They added that, “Unfortunately, due to lack of tyre temperature on car 1, the driver temporarily lost control of the car causing it to ‘snap’ anti-clockwise.”

SUSTO!



Norris e Verstappen quase batem na classificação. Holandês será investigado pelo lance, que pode render punição com perda de posição no grid#F1 #F1naBand pic.twitter.com/Cz5tgfpvwg — Esporte Na Band (@esportenaband) October 8, 2022

Verstappen received a reprimand but no qualifying punishment and so he will open Sunday’s race at the front of the pack. The Japanese Grand Prix gets going at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Following qualifying, Verstappen is a -215 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc follows at +380 and then it drops to Carlos Sainz at +1100.

Here is the full starting for the Japanese Grand Prix.