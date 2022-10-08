 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 starting grid: Max Verstappen claims pole after incident with Lando Norris

Formula One racing is racing in Suzuka at the Japanese Grand Prix. We’ve got the full starting grid coming out of qualifying.

By David Fucillo

A general view of fans enjoying the atmosphere around the circuit prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on October 08, 2022 in Suzuka, Japan. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Qualifying is officially a wrap at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Max Verstappen claimed the pole position in a tight battle with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Verstappen heads into Sunday’s race with a chance to clinch F1’s season-long points title with a win and the fastest lap.

Qualifying came with some controversy when Verstappen and Lando Norris nearly collided in the Q3 phase. Verstappen shot to the left as Norris was approaching to overtake him. This forced Norris to take evasive action by running over the grass. After a review, the stewards determined Verstappen temporarily lost control of his car leading to the move to the left. They added that, “Unfortunately, due to lack of tyre temperature on car 1, the driver temporarily lost control of the car causing it to ‘snap’ anti-clockwise.”

Verstappen received a reprimand but no qualifying punishment and so he will open Sunday’s race at the front of the pack. The Japanese Grand Prix gets going at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Following qualifying, Verstappen is a -215 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc follows at +380 and then it drops to Carlos Sainz at +1100.

Here is the full starting for the Japanese Grand Prix.

2022 Japanese Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Charles Leclerc 16
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Sergio Pérez 11
5 Esteban Ocon 31
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 George Russell 63
9 Sebastian Vettel 5
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Daniel Ricciardo 3
12 Valterri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Zhou Guanyu 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Pierre Gasly 10
18 Kevin Magnussen 20
19 Lance Stroll 18
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

