How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Drivers are gearing up for Saturday’s 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. While the race starts at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

There will be a 20-minute practice session, and the drivers will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The five fastest cars will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B and their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will have a 10-minute time period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for the race.

A.J. Allmendinger is coming off a win last week and has the best odds to win this race installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+800), Noah Gragson (+1000) and Sheldon Creed (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win Saturday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, no worries because it isn’t airing on TV! The only way to catch qualifying will be on the NBC Sports App or live stream link. If you don’t have a cable login for the race Saturday, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NO TV

Live stream: NBC Sports

Drive for the Cure 250 entry list