How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity series race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Drive for the Cure 250 qualifying on Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer (1) leads the field during the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Drivers are gearing up for Saturday’s 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. While the race starts at 3 p.m. ET, qualifying will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

There will be a 20-minute practice session, and the drivers will be split into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The five fastest cars will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B and their five fastest drivers also advancing to the final round. The 10 remaining drivers will have a 10-minute time period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for the race.

A.J. Allmendinger is coming off a win last week and has the best odds to win this race installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+800), Noah Gragson (+1000) and Sheldon Creed (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win Saturday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, no worries because it isn’t airing on TV! The only way to catch qualifying will be on the NBC Sports App or live stream link. If you don’t have a cable login for the race Saturday, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250

Date: Saturday, October 7
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: NO TV
Live stream: NBC Sports

Drive for the Cure 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Sage Karam 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Scott Heckert 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Andy Lally 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 James Davison 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Daniil Kvyat 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Austin Wayne Self 32
24 Kaz Grala 34
25 Brad Perez 35
26 Alex Labbe 36
27 Patrick Gallagher 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Josh Bilicki 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Gray Gaulding 47
32 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Brennan Poole 52
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Kris Wright 68
38 Brandon Brown 78
39 Preston Pardus 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

