NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s event. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 race on Saturday, October 8. While the race will begin at 3 p.m. ET, practice will be at 10 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET. This will be the third and final race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs.

This week’s race will utilize the road course qualifying format. All of the cars will have a joint 20-minute practice session and will then be split into two groups. The cars in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. The five fastest drivers will move on to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated by the drivers in Group B as they get 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The five fastest drivers from Group B will also advance to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will have a 10-minute time period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

A.J. Allmendinger is coming off a win last week and has the best odds to win this race installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+800), Noah Gragson (+1000) and Sheldon Creed (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win Saturday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.