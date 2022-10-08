 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver AJ Allmendinger (16) celebrates winning the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s event. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 race on Saturday, October 8. While the race will begin at 3 p.m. ET, practice will be at 10 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 10:30 a.m. ET. This will be the third and final race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs.

This week’s race will utilize the road course qualifying format. All of the cars will have a joint 20-minute practice session and will then be split into two groups. The cars in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest lap possible. The five fastest drivers will move on to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated by the drivers in Group B as they get 15 minutes to set their fastest lap. The five fastest drivers from Group B will also advance to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will have a 10-minute time period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

A.J. Allmendinger is coming off a win last week and has the best odds to win this race installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+800), Noah Gragson (+1000) and Sheldon Creed (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win Saturday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Drive for the Cure 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Sage Karam 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Scott Heckert 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Andy Lally 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 James Davison 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Daniil Kvyat 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Austin Wayne Self 32
24 Kaz Grala 34
25 Brad Perez 35
26 Alex Labbe 36
27 Patrick Gallagher 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Josh Bilicki 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Gray Gaulding 47
32 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Brennan Poole 52
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Kris Wright 68
38 Brandon Brown 78
39 Preston Pardus 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

