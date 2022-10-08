How to watch Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Concord, North Carolina this weekend for the 2022 Drive for the Cure 250. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, October 8. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC with the live stream available at NBCSports.com/live or Peacock.

The race is 67 laps around the 2.28-mile circuit. This will be the third and final race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs. Noah Gragson won the first race in the group, while AJ Allmendinger took the checkered flag last week.

Allmendinger has the best odds to win this race as well, installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+800), Noah Gragson (+1000) and Sheldon Creed (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win Saturday’s race.

How to watch the Drive for the Cure 250

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com/live, Peacock

Live streaming the Drive for the Cure 250 on NBC will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports Live Stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.