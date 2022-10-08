What time is the 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 8 with the 2022 Drive for the Cure at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 67 laps around the 2.28-mile circuit and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

This race was transitioned to the roval course at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2018. It combines a road and an oval course resulting in a hybrid track. Chase Briscoe won in 1:32:35 that first year. This has been A.J. Allmendinger’s race ever since. He has picked up three straight victories at this event, winning in 2:06:30 (2019), 2:43:05 (2020, overtime) and 2:07:14 (2021, overtime).

He has the best odds to win this year’s race as well, installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Allmendinger is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+800), Noah Gragson (+1000) and Sheldon Creed (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win on Saturday afternoon.