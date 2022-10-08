 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Drive for the Cure 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs (54) wrecks during the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 8 with the 2022 Drive for the Cure at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 67 laps around the 2.28-mile circuit and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

This race was transitioned to the roval course at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2018. It combines a road and an oval course resulting in a hybrid track. Chase Briscoe won in 1:32:35 that first year. This has been A.J. Allmendinger’s race ever since. He has picked up three straight victories at this event, winning in 2:06:30 (2019), 2:43:05 (2020, overtime) and 2:07:14 (2021, overtime).

He has the best odds to win this year’s race as well, installed at +180 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Allmendinger is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+800), Noah Gragson (+1000) and Sheldon Creed (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to win on Saturday afternoon.

