Chicago Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The Chicago Marathon is back for the 2022 race out of Grant Park. The elite race will feature both 2021 champs back to defend their crowns. An American woman will attempt to set the American record. All of it gets started with an NBC Chicago live stream offering a chance to follow the results throughout the race.

Start time

The race gets started with the men’s wheelchair start at 7:20 a.m. local time (CT). The women’s wheelchair race starts one minute after the men’s and the handcycle race starts two minutes after that.

The waves get started at 7:30 a.m. with Wave 1. Wave 2 starts at 8 a.m. and Wave 3 starts at 8:30 a.m. Spectator access to Grant Park is at 9:30.

How to watch

The race will not get a national television broadcast, but it will be available via several local Chicago stations. NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and TeleXitos will provide complete live TV coverage and live streaming on Sunday. The live streams will be available at NBCChicago.com and TelemundoChicago.com. You can also view the races on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. CT.

If you’re a radio fan, 670 The Score Sports Radio will provide complete live coverage of the race from 6-10 a.m. CT. You can listen through the free Audacy app anywhere in the country.

Course map

The course starts and ends in Grant Park. The first 13 miles see the course run north near Wrigley Field and then back down close to Grant Park. The course then runs through West Chicago until mile 18, with a pass by the United Center. It starts to then pivot south through Mile 23 with a run by Guaranteed Rate Field before turning back north back to Grant Park with a pass by Soldier Field.

You can view a full course map in this PDF. Additionally, we have a video overview of the course:

Weather

At the start of the race, the temperature will be approximately 45 degrees with winds around 10 mph and gusts up to 15 mph. According to Accuweather’s “RealFeel”, it will feel like 40. When the elite runners start to finish just after 9:30 a.m., it will be in the low 50s with a RealFeel around 50. It’s expected to be mostly sunny all Sunday.

Prize money

Last year, Seifu Tura and Ruth Chepngetich each won $100,000 for winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively. One source indicates the first place prize money is down to $75,000. The wheelchair division winners Daniel Romanchuk and Tatyana McFadden each won $15,000. The same source above indicates that’s up to $25,000. Runner’s World reports the race offers a $75,000 bonus for runners who set the course record, and a $5,000 bonus for wheelchair athletes who do the same.

Who won the last race?

The race was the same weekend last year, a year removed from a COVID-19 cancellation. Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura won the men’s race with a time of 2:06:12 and Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich won the women’s race with a time of 2:22:31. Americans swept the wheelchair division with Daniel Romanchuk winning the men’s race with a time of 1:29:07 and Tatyana McFadden winning the women’s race with a time of 1:48:57.