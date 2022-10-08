No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 6 in Lawrence for what is now a truly anticipated game for the first time over a decade. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) whipped league favorite Oklahoma 55-24 last Saturday in one of the shockers of the 2022 season. But the biggest story in college football this year might be the Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) who are undefeated and ranked for the first time since 2009. Your favorite team with a vacancy wants Lance Leipold to coach them next season, and somehow this game is one with real implications in the Big 12 title race.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, TCU is a 7-point favorite, with the total set at 68.5. TCU is -255 on the moneyline, making KU a +215 underdog.

TCU vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, October 9

Start time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Go app, Fox Live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.