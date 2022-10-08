 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 Big 12 game

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks face off Saturday in a Week 6 Big 12 matchup. We break down details on how to watch.

By Collin Sherwin
Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is hoisted up by redshirt senior offensive lineman Dominick Puni after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Iowa State inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 6 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

These two teams being in contention for the Big 12 Championship Game in October is the real story here, with the 4-0 Horned Frogs having whipped league favorite Oklahoma 55-24 last Saturday. But the biggest story in college football this season might be the Jayhawks, who are 5-0 and ranked for the first time since the first year of the Obama administration.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, TCU is a 7-point favorite, with the total set at 68.5. TCU is -255 on the moneyline, making KU a +215 underdog.

More From DraftKings Nation