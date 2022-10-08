No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 Big 12 game

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs and No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 6 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

These two teams being in contention for the Big 12 Championship Game in October is the real story here, with the 4-0 Horned Frogs having whipped league favorite Oklahoma 55-24 last Saturday. But the biggest story in college football this season might be the Jayhawks, who are 5-0 and ranked for the first time since the first year of the Obama administration.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, TCU is a 7-point favorite, with the total set at 68.5. TCU is -255 on the moneyline, making KU a +215 underdog.