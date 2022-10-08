No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 6 Big Ten matchup

Saturday’s college football slate will get going with a Big Ten East showdown as the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines head south to meet the Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET. The game will take place at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN, and will air on Fox.

Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) handled its business on the road last week, leaving Kinnick Stadium with a 27-14 victory over Iowa. The Wolverine defense completely eliminated the Hawkeye run game, holding them to just 35 rushing yards total on 1.5 yards per carry. On offense, running back Blake Corum got the job done with 133 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Indiana (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) have lost two straight heading into today’s matchup, falling to Nebraska 35-21 last Saturday. In a rare turn of events, it was the Cornhuskers who came up big down the stretch, tacking on two fourth quarter touchdowns to pull away. Defensively, Myles Jackson recorded a scoop-n-score touchdown in the loss.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan: 4th overall, 6th offense, 11th defense

Indiana: 83rd overall, 92nd offense, 73rd defense

Injury update

Michigan

DB Caden Kolesar - Out for season (Knee)

OL Karsen Barnhart - Questionable (Ankle)

TE Erick All - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Nikhai Hill-Green - Out indefinitely (Lower body)

Indiana

WR D.J. Matthews Jr. - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Cam Camper - Questionable (Illness)

WR David Baker - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

TE Ryan Miller - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

WR Jaquez Smith - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan: 3-2 ATS

Indiana: 1-4 ATS

Total

Michigan: Over 0-4-1

Indiana: Over 3-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -22.5

Total: 59

Moneyline: Michigan -1800, Indiana +1000

Opening line: Michigan -21.5

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

59 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH winds W

The Pick

Michigan -22.5

Don’t overthink this here. Even if the Jim Harbaugh decides to throw this game into neutral midway thought the third quarter, the Wolverines should still have a substantial lead by that point. The talent differential will be too much for the Hoosiers to stay in the ballgame. Lay it with Michigan.

