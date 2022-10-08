No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas picks and best bets for Week 6 Big 12 matchup

A newly-ranked Kansas Jayhawks team will host the TCU Horned Frogs, who are fresh off beating Oklahoma into the ground in Week 5. Kansas eked one out over Iowa State last week.

Did anyone expect these two to be undefeated and vying for the Big 12 title? Props to you if you did, because this has been a bit of a blindside for this conference.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

TCU: No. 21 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 53 defense

Kansas: No. 55 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 80 defense

Injury update

Kansas

RB Ky Thomas - Probable (lower body)

RB Daniel Hishaw - Out (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

TCU: 4-0 ATS

Kansas: 5-0 ATS

Total

TCU: Over 3-1

Kansas: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

TCU: No. 34 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 39 defense

Kansas: No. 71 overall, No. 77 offense, No. 68 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -7

Total: 68.5

Moneyline: TCU -255, Kansas +215

Opening line: TCU -5

Opening total: 67.5

Weather

67 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH winds WSW

The Pick

Kansas +7

TCU’s offense is good — really good. We learned that against Oklahoma last week as Max Duggan ran all over the Sooners. But Kansas has also been putting up points every week — last week excluded, they’re averaging 48.5 points per game. (The over would also be a good bet to make this week). Even if the Jayhawks aren’t able to stay undefeated, I think they’re going to be able to produce enough yardage and score enough to keep it tight at home. Will a 50-yard field goal win it all? Maybe. This should be a Big 12 instant classic.

