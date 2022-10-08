No. 17 TCU vs. No. 19 Kansas picks and best bets for Week 6 Big 12 matchup

A newly-ranked Kansas Jayhawks team will host the TCU Horned Frogs, who are fresh off beating Oklahoma into the ground in Week 5. Kansas eked one out over Iowa State last week.
Did anyone expect these two to be undefeated and vying for the Big 12 title? Props to you if you did, because this has been a bit of a blindside for this conference.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
TCU: No. 21 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 53 defense
Kansas: No. 55 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 80 defense
Injury update
Kansas
RB Ky Thomas - Probable (lower body)
RB Daniel Hishaw - Out (leg)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
TCU: 4-0 ATS
Kansas: 5-0 ATS
Total
TCU: Over 3-1
Kansas: Over 3-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
TCU: No. 34 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 39 defense
Kansas: No. 71 overall, No. 77 offense, No. 68 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: TCU -7
Total: 68.5
Moneyline: TCU -255, Kansas +215
Opening line: TCU -5
Opening total: 67.5
Weather
67 degrees, sunny, 7 MPH winds WSW
The Pick
Kansas +7
TCU’s offense is good — really good. We learned that against Oklahoma last week as Max Duggan ran all over the Sooners. But Kansas has also been putting up points every week — last week excluded, they’re averaging 48.5 points per game. (The over would also be a good bet to make this week). Even if the Jayhawks aren’t able to stay undefeated, I think they’re going to be able to produce enough yardage and score enough to keep it tight at home. Will a 50-yard field goal win it all? Maybe. This should be a Big 12 instant classic.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.