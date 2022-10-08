No. 8 Tennessee vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 6 SEC matchup

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers lead one of the nation’s best offenses in an SEC bout with the No. 25 LSU Tigers. Tennessee will look to extend its undefeated streak, while the Tigers will look to move to 5-1 on the season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Tennessee: No. 8 overall, No. 3 offense, No. 50 defense

LSU: No. 19 overall, No. 30 offense, No. 13 defense

Injury update

Tennessee

DB Warren Burrell - Out (Upper Body)

TE Miles Campbell - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Dylan Sampson - Questionable (ankle)

WR Cedric Tillman - Out (ankle)

LB William Mohan - Out (suspension)

RB Len’Neth Whitehead - Out (Upper body)

LSU

WR Chris Hilton Jr. - Out (shoulder)

CB Sevyn Banks - Out (spine)

S Matthew Langlois - Questionable (leg)

S Major Burns - Questionable (neck)

OL Garrett Dellinger - Questionable (hand)

RB Armoni Goodwin - Questionable (hamstring)

CB Raydarious Jones - Out (suspension)

DL Maason Smith - Out (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Tennessee: 3-1 ATS

LSU: 3-2 ATS

Total

Tennessee: Over 3-1

LSU: Over 1-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Tennessee: No. 21 overall, No. 21 offense, No. 19 defense

LSU: No. 5 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 7 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -3

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -140, LSU +120

Opening line: Tennessee -3

Opening total: 62

Weather

86 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Tennessee -3

The Tigers' defense presents the most formidable challenge that Tennessee has seen so far this season, but the Volunteers’ offense is scoring at such a high rate that they should come away with the win in this one. Hendon Hooker may have to work to connect with his receivers against LSU’s secondary, but when your team is averaging 48.5 PPG they will find the endzone at the end of the day. Tennessee should be able to tack on an early lead and carry that through to the final whistle.

