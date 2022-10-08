Texas vs. Oklahoma: Picks and best bets for Week 6 Red River Rivalry matchup

This weekend’s Red River Rivalry will be one of the last times this matchup is played while both teams are in the Big 12. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners headed to the SEC in a few years, the rivalry may not feel the same for many fans. Texas will get freshman phenom Quin Ewers back for the game while the Sooners are preparing to play without starter Dylan Gabriel. Game time is set for 12:00 pm ET at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas: 5 overall, 7 offense, 23 defense

Oklahoma: 6 overall, 5 offense, 30 defense

Injury update

Texas



QB Quinn Ewers- Probable (Shoulder)

Oklahoma



QB Dylan Gabriel- Questionable (Concussion)

LB Shane Whitter- Out (Shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas: 4-1ATS

Oklahoma: 2-3 ATS

Total

Texas: Over 2-3

Oklahoma: Over 2-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas: 7 overall, 3 offense, 6 defense

Oklahoma: 13 overall, 13 offense, 13 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -8.5

Total: 65

Moneyline: Texas -300, Oklahoma +250

Opening line: Texas -4

Opening total: 67

Weather

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas -8.5

Ewers is back for the Longhorns, which makes a potent offense even better. He made some big throws in the game against Alabama before he got hurt. He and wide receiver Xavier Worthy will have a big day against an awful Sooners defense that has given up a combined 96 points in his last two weeks. It’s a rivalry, so you never know what to expect, but Hook ‘em Horns!

