No. 11 Utah vs. No. 18 UCLA picks and best bets for Week 6 Pac-12 matchup

Two heavyweight Pac-12 teams go head-to-head as the No. 11 Utah Utes face the No. 18 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, October 8. The Utes’ toughness on defense will be the most formidable challenge to the Bruins’ high-powered offensive attack.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Utah: No. 9 overall, No. 11 offense, No. 24 defense

UCLA: No. 16 overall, No. 8 offense, No. 48 defense

Injury update

Utah

WR Solomon Enis - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Brant Kuithe - Out (leg)

UCLA

DL Martin Andrus Jr. - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Utah: 4-1 ATS

UCLA: 3-2 ATS

Total

Utah: Over 3-2

UCLA: Over 4-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Utah: No. 40 overall, No. 36 offense, No. 43 defense

UCLA: No. 23 overall, No. 20 offense, No. 31 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -3.5

Total: 64

Moneyline: Utah -170, UCLA +145

Opening line: Utah -3

Opening total: 64

Weather

86 degrees, 5 to 10 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Utah -3

The Utes come into this matchup playing better overall, and the Bruins will need to put together two back-to-back masterpieces after a brilliant game helped them fend off Washington last week. Utah’s defense should help keep tame UCLA’s high-scoring offense and keep the game relatively low in regards to points on the board. With that in mind, the Utes should be able to come up with significant plays in the backfield, helping lead them to a win on Saturday.

