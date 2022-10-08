Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State picks and best bets for Week 6 Big 12 matchup

The Texas Texas Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) will travel to Stillwater with an upset on their mind as they square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 1-0). The Red Raiders pulled off one upset this season, defeating Texas at home back in September. Oklahoma State and quarterback Spencer Sanders will look to avoid the loss as they have their eyes set on the Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff. Gametime is set for 3:30 pm ET at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas Tech: 48 overall, 37 offense, 61 defense

Oklahoma State: 17 overall, 15 offense, 33 defense

Injury update

Texas Tech

N/A

Oklahoma

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas Tech: 2-3 ATS

Oklahoma State: 3-1 ATS

Total

Texas Tech: Over 4-1

Oklahoma State: Over 3-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas Tech: 45 overall, 31 offense, 59 defense

Oklahoma State: 36 overall, 30 offense, 46 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma State -9

Total: 67.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -340, Texas Tech +280

Opening line: Oklahoma State -9

Opening total: 64

Weather



89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Oklahoma State -9

Take Oklahoma State here at home. Sanders does well against bad teams and bad defenses. In four games against real opponents this season, Texas Tech’s defense has surrendered 32 points per contest. They will be able to score, but Oklahoma State will pull away late to cover the nine points.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.