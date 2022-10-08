Auburn vs. No. 2 Georgia: Picks and best bets for Week 6 SEC matchup

The Auburn Tigers and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs go head-to-head on Saturday, October 8 in Athens, GA. After a surprisingly close victory last week, the Bulldogs will look to counter with a convincing win in Saturday’s battle with Auburn.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Auburn: No. 32 overall, No. 56 offense, No. 18 defense

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Injury update

Auburn

WR Landen King - Out (redshirt)

LB Eku Leota - Out (pectoral)

QB TJ Finley - Questionable (shoulder)

QB Zach Calzada - Out (shoulder)

OL Tate Johnson - Out (elbow)

Georgia

DL Jalen Carter - Out (knee )

WR Adonai Mitchell - Probably (ankle)

TE Arik Gilbert - Questionable (personal)

LB C.J. Washington - Out (neck)

OL Earnest Greene III - Out (leg)

OL Drew Bobo - Out (shoulder)

RB Andrew Paul - Out (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Auburn: 1-4 ATS

Georgia: 2-3 ATS

Total

Auburn: Over 2-3

Georgia: Over 0-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Auburn: No. 17 overall, No. 23 offense, No. 16 defense

Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -28.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Georgia -6000, Auburn +1800

Opening line: Georgia -27.5

Opening total: 49

Weather

78 degrees, 4MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Auburn +28.5

The Bulldogs will easily win this game and the final score will make it seem like an easy feat, but Georgia’s performance over the past few weeks has caused some inquiries to bubble up. That happens when your pass rush is suddenly plagued with an injury to DT Jalen Carter, and last week’s 26-22 win was way too close of a win against a mediocre Missouri team. Auburn’s defense should be able to avoid a blowout, but the Bulldogs get the win nonetheless.

