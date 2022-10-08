No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame picks and best bets for Week 6 Shamrock Series matchup

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman’s tenure got off to a rocky starting losing his first three games dating back to last season, but he has thing stable right now at 2-2. Freeman and co aren’t out of the woods yet as they have to face No. 16 BYU Cougars. Led by quarterback Jared Hall, BYU is a physical team that no one wants to play. This game is a part of the Shamrock series, so it will be played Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

SP+ Rankings

BYU: 39 overall, 35 offense, 44 defense

Notre Dame: 30 overall, 44 offense, 25 defense

Injury update

BYU



WR- Puka Nacua- Probable- (Ankle)

RB- Miles Davis- Probable (Undisclosed)

Notre Dame

N/A



ATS/Total

Against The Spread

BYU: 2-3 ATS

Notre Dame: 2-2 ATS

Total

BYU: Over 4-1

Notre Dame: Over 1-2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

BYU : 57 overall, 75 offense, 90 defense

Notre Dame : 11 overall, 9 offense, 9 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -4

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -180, BYU +155

Opening line: Notre Dame -3.5

Opening total: 51.5

Weather



89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

BYU +4

While ND has looked better the past two weeks, they need to prove they can beat a really good team. Hall and the BYU offense will look to pound the rock averaging about 445 yards of total offense per game. The defense has been a bright spot for Notre Dame, as they’ve given up 24 points and a little over 350 yards of total offense in this game. It will be a tight one, so take the Cougars to cover.

