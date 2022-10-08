 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame picks and best bets for Week 6 Shamrock Series matchup

The Cougars and Fighting Irish means the largest two religious schools and fan bases in FBS get together in Sin City.

By christian.crittenden
Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall drops back to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman’s tenure got off to a rocky starting losing his first three games dating back to last season, but he has thing stable right now at 2-2. Freeman and co aren’t out of the woods yet as they have to face No. 16 BYU Cougars. Led by quarterback Jared Hall, BYU is a physical team that no one wants to play. This game is a part of the Shamrock series, so it will be played Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

SP+ Rankings

BYU: 39 overall, 35 offense, 44 defense
Notre Dame: 30 overall, 44 offense, 25 defense

Injury update

BYU

WR- Puka Nacua- Probable- (Ankle)
RB- Miles Davis- Probable (Undisclosed)

Notre Dame

N/A

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

BYU: 2-3 ATS
Notre Dame: 2-2 ATS

Total

BYU: Over 4-1
Notre Dame: Over 1-2-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

BYU : 57 overall, 75 offense, 90 defense
Notre Dame : 11 overall, 9 offense, 9 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -4
Total: 51.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -180, BYU +155

Opening line: Notre Dame -3.5
Opening total: 51.5

Weather

89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

BYU +4

While ND has looked better the past two weeks, they need to prove they can beat a really good team. Hall and the BYU offense will look to pound the rock averaging about 445 yards of total offense per game. The defense has been a bright spot for Notre Dame, as they’ve given up 24 points and a little over 350 yards of total offense in this game. It will be a tight one, so take the Cougars to cover.

