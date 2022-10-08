Washington State vs. No. 6 USC picks and best bets for Week 6 Pac-12 matchup

We have a Pac-12 battle in prime time on Saturday as the No. 6 USC Trojans play host to the Washington State Cougars at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will air on Fox.

Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) got back into the win column last Saturday by shutting down Cal in a 28-9 home victory. Quarterback Cameron Ward had an up and down game, throwing for 343 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Receiver Renard Bell caught eight targets for 115 yards and a touchdown.

USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) handled its business late last Saturday night, downing Arizona State 42-25. Quarterback Caleb Williams went 27-37 through the air for 348 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison caught eight passes for 105 yards in the win.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Washington State: 52nd overall, 74th offense, 29th defense

USC: 27th overall, 13th offense, 58th defense

Injury update

Washington State

TE Cooper Mathers - Questionable (Foot)

DB Jordan Lee - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Zeriah Beason - Out indefinitely (Eligibility)

USC

DB Joshua Jackson Jr - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Michael Jackson III - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

LB Chris Thompson Jr. - Out indefintiely (Undisclosed)

OL Jason Rodriguez - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

DB Adonis Otey - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

PK Garth White - Out indefinitely (Undisclosed)

DB Briton Allen - Out indefinitely (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Washington State: 4-1 ATS

USC: 3-2 ATS

Total

Washington State: Over 1-4

USC: Over 3-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -12

Total: 65

Moneyline: USC -450, Washington State +360

Opening line: USC -14

Opening total: 61

Weather

86 degrees, sunny, 8 MPH winds WSW

The Pick

Washington State +12

Not going to predict an outright upset but I’ll say that Wazzu keeps it close in the Coliseum. USC’s defense is still a bit spotty and Cameron Ward is the type of chaotic quarterback that can make plays and create problems for the Trojans. Give me the Coogs to cover here.

