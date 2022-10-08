Florida State vs. No. 14 NC State picks and best bets for Week 6 ACC matchup

We have two ACC Atlantic teams looking for a bounce back victory on Saturday as the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack host the Florida State Seminoles at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC, and will air on the ACC Network.

Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC) couldn’t handle its one week of being ranked, falling to Wake Forest 31-21 last Saturday. The Noles went down 28-7 early in the third quarter before attempting to crawl its way back into the contest. Still down by two scores late, a missed field goal with just over a minute left doomed their comeback hopes.

NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC) could not take down Clemson for a second straight season, falling to the Tigers 30-20 last Saturday. The Wolfpack could only generate 34 rushing yards total for the entire evening in Death Valley. Quarterback Devin Leary went 28-47 through the air for 245 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: 36th overall, 33rd offense, 38th defense

NC State: 28th overall, 64th offense, 10th defense

Injury update

Florida State

LB Amari Gainer - Questionable (Leg)

DT Fabien Lovett - Questionable (Leg)

OL Robert Scott Jr. - Questionable (Knee)

WR Darion Williamson - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Ja’Khi Douglas - Out indefinitely (Arm)

NC State

No new injuries to report.

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 3-2 ATS

NC State: 2-3 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 2-3

NC State: Over 3-2

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: NC State -3.5

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: NC State -155, Florida State +135

Opening line: NC State -3.5

Opening total: 52

Weather

49 degrees, clear, 5 MPH winds NNE

The Pick

Over 50.5

It’s hard to make heads or tails of who will come out on top in this one considering that both teams are in the same neighborhood in SP+. It’ll be chilly in Raleigh, NC, on Saturday night and that may somewhat affect FSU throughout the game. With that being said, there’s enough offensive talent on both sides where I’ll predict the over barely cashing in this one. Expect a 28-24 type of outing.

