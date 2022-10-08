Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Alabama picks and best bets for Week 6 SEC matchup

Saturday’s matchup between the Texas A &M Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) is one that both teams circled on the calendar after offseason banter between both head coaches. The game has lost some steam because Texas A&M has been largely disappointing this season. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is on the hot seat and probably would have been let go by now if not for an $86 million dollar buyout. The big question right now for Alabama is the health of quarterback Bryce Young after leaving last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 23 overall, 63 offense, 6 defense

Alabama: 1 overall, 2 offense, 2 defense

Injury update

Texas A &M



QB Max Johnson- Out (Hand)

Alabama

QB Bryce Young Game-time decision (Shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas A&M : 2-3 ATS

Alabama: 4-1 ATS

Total

Texas A&M: Over 1-4

Alabama: Over 2-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas A & M: 1 overall, 6 offense, 5 defense

Alabama : 2 overall, 1 offense, 1 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -24

Total: 48

Moneyline: Alabama -2400, Texas A&M +1200

Opening line: Alabama -24

Opening total: 50

Weather



89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas A&M +24

If Young plays, Alabama is the pick, but for now, take the Aggies. With Johnson out for Texas A & M, it will be hard for them to keep pace with Alabama. The Tide have covered the spread in their last six October home games. Alabama head coach Nick Saban would love nothing more than to run the score up on Fisher and the Aggies, but until we learn the health of Young, take the Aggies.

