What channel is Rays vs. Guardians Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays face off Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of their 2022 Wild Card series. First pitch is set for approximately 12:07 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Tyler Glasnow and Triston McKenzie will toe the rubber for their respective teams.

The Guardians drew first blood behind a dominant performance from Shane Bieber. The 2020 Cy Young winner made his second career playoff start and it was considerably better than his first go-around. Two years after giving up seven runs in a 12-3 loss against the Yankees, Bieber threw 7.2 innings of three-hit ball, giving up just one run while striking out eight.

Jose Siri got the Rays on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the sixth. However, the Guardians countered in a hurry. Jose Ramirez hit a two-run shot to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead and that was enough to get the win. It ended Cleveland’s eight-game postseason losing streak and puts them one win away from advancing the Divisional Round.

The Guardians are slim favorites in Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at -115 while the Rays are -105. The Rays are -1.5 on the run line with a +190 price while the Guardians are +1.5 and priced at -225.

Guardians vs. Rays Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Game time: 12:07 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app