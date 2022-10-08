How to watch Guardians vs. Rays Wild Card Game 2 via live online stream on ESPN2

ESPN2 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Rays and Guardians in Game 2 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Tyler Glasnow will get the starting nod for Tampa Bay, while Triston McKenzie takes the mound for Cleveland.

The Rays (0-1) came up short in Game 1 of this series. They got the scoring started with a solo home run by Jose Siri. Tampa Bay only mustered two other hits during the game and was largely shut down by the Cleveland pitching staff. They had a good pitching performance of their own, and they will need to get Glasnow some actual run support in Game 2 if they hope to avoid getting swept.

The Guardians (1-0) tallied eight hits in their win, but none was bigger than Jose Ramirez’s two-run shot in the sixth inning. Shane Bieber put together a quality start, and Emmanuel Clase came in for the ninth inning and shut the door to secure the win. McKenzie had a no-decision against Tampa Bay in his second to last start of the regular season but still pitched well. The 25-year-old has the chance to seal the series for Cleveland.

Rays vs. Guardians, Game 2

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Triston McKenzie

First pitch: 12:07 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Rays -105, Guardians -115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.