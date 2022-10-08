 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Guardians vs. Rays Wild Card Game 2 via live online stream on ESPN2

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s ESPN2 MLB Wild Card round broadcast for Cleveland and Tampa Bay in Game 2.

By TeddyRicketson
Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fouth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during game one of the Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

ESPN2 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Rays and Guardians in Game 2 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Tyler Glasnow will get the starting nod for Tampa Bay, while Triston McKenzie takes the mound for Cleveland.

The Rays (0-1) came up short in Game 1 of this series. They got the scoring started with a solo home run by Jose Siri. Tampa Bay only mustered two other hits during the game and was largely shut down by the Cleveland pitching staff. They had a good pitching performance of their own, and they will need to get Glasnow some actual run support in Game 2 if they hope to avoid getting swept.

The Guardians (1-0) tallied eight hits in their win, but none was bigger than Jose Ramirez’s two-run shot in the sixth inning. Shane Bieber put together a quality start, and Emmanuel Clase came in for the ninth inning and shut the door to secure the win. McKenzie had a no-decision against Tampa Bay in his second to last start of the regular season but still pitched well. The 25-year-old has the chance to seal the series for Cleveland.

Rays vs. Guardians, Game 2

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Triston McKenzie
First pitch: 12:07 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Rays -105, Guardians -115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

