What channel is Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The Seattle Mariners are back in the playoffs and they head into Saturday with a chance to advance for the first time since 2001. The Mariners lead the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 and can close out the series in Game 2. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET with Robbie Ray facing a TBD pitcher for the Blue Jays.

Seattle jumped on top early against Toronto and rode a strong Luis Castillo outing to victory. In the first inning, Eugenio Suaréz doubled in Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh followed with a two-run blast. The Mariners added another run in the fifth and it was more than enough. Castillo threw 7.1 innings, giving up six hits and striking out five in the victory.

The Blue Jays are -150 favorites to win Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Mariners are +130 underdogs. The Blue Jays are -1.5 on the run line priced at +145 while the Mariners are +1.5 and priced at -170.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Game time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app