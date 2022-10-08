How to watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card Game 2 via live online stream on ESPN

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Mariners and Blue Jays in Game 2 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch set for 4:07 pm at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Robbie Ray will start for the Mariners while the Blue Jays starter is undecided.

The Mariners are making their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2001, and they are quickly in a clinching scenario after one game. The new format provides for a best of three series at the site of the higher seed and the Mariners took the first game in Toronto. They scored three runs in the first and rode 7.1 innings of shutout ball from Luis Castillo to a 4-0 victory.

The Blue Jays are -150 favorites to win Game 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook and -1.5 on the run line priced at +145. The Mariners are +130 underdogs and +1.5 priced at -170.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. TBD

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.