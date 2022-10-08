What channel is Phillies vs. Cardinals Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals head back to the field on Saturday for Game 2 of their 2022 Wild Card series. First pitch is set for approximately 8:37 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Aaron Nola and Miles Mikolas are scheduled to take the mound for the two teams, respectively.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back from a Game 1 collapse. They took a 2-0 lead into the ninth inning only to walk away from the game with a 6-3 loss. Jose Quintana threw 5.1 solid innings and they got another two innings of quality relief work. However, Ryan Helsley came on in the ninth and things fell apart. After striking out Rhys Hoskins to open the innings, Helsley gave up a single, two walks, and then hit a batter to drive in the Phillies first run. Andre Pallante replaced him and proceeded to give up a two-run single, a fielder’s choice, another single, and then a sac fly to put Philly up 6-2. The Cardinals managed a run in the bottom of the ninth but that was it.

The Cardinals are slight underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook in a do-or-die Game 2. Philly is -115 to win while St. Louis is -105. The Phillies are -1.5 on the run line with a +155 price while the Cardinals are +1.5 with a -180 price.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Game time: 8:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app