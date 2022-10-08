How to watch Phillies vs. Cardinals Wild Card round Game 2 via live online stream on ESPN

ESPN2 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Phillies and Cardinals in Game 2 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch set for 8:37 p.m. at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Aaron Nola will take the mound for the Phillies while Miles Mikolas toes the rubber for the Cardinals in an attempt to stave off elimination.

Philadelphia scored six runs in the top of the ninth of Game 1 to stun St. Louis. The Cardinals were cruising with a 2-0 lead, but Ryan Helsley and Andre Pallante gave up three hits and two walks, hit a batter, and gave up a pair of runs on a fielder’s choice and a sac fly. Things went south in a hurry and now the Cardinals are in a must-win situation in the new format.

The Phillies are modest favorites in Game 2 with -115 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. This will mark Nola’s first career playoff start. The Cardinals are -105 underdogs with Mikolas making his third career playoff start. He’s given up two earned runs across 12 career playoff innings, with both coming in the 2019 playoffs.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Miles Mikolas

First pitch: 8:37 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -115, Cardinals -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.