What channel is Padres vs. Mets Wild Card Game 2 on and when does it start

The New York Mets will try to bounce back and stay alive in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night at Citi Field in Queens.

The Mets dropped Game 1 of the series on Friday night 7-1 in what will be viewed as a colossal failure on everybody’s part. Manager Buck Showalter went galaxy brain and started Max Scherzer in Game 1 over Jacob deGrom. Scherzer had his worst postseason start ever, allowing four HRs (seven earned runs) over 4.2 innings. The Mets offense was held in check by Yu Darvish, who allowed one run (one HR) over 7.0 innings.

So we set our sights to Game 2, where deGrom will be on the hill for New York. If all goes well, he’ll take care of business and get the Mets to Sunday. It definitely won’t be easy at this point. Blake Snell has pitched very well over the past month and has plenty of playoff experience. The Mets also don’t hit lefties well as a team. Snell could help neutralize Pete Alonso’s power as well.

The Mets are favored -190 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are +160 while the over/under is just 5.5 runs.

Padres vs. Mets Game 2 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Game time: 7:37 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app