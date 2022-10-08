How to watch Padres vs. Mets Wild Card round Game 2 via live online stream on ESPN

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Padres and Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch set for 7:37 p.m. at Citi Field in New York, New York.

The Mets were upset in Game 1 of the series by the Padres 7-1 at Citi Field on Friday night. Manager Buck Showalter went galaxy brain on the lineup and started Max Scherzer instead of ace Jacob deGrom. Scherzer, normally lights out, had his worst playoff start of his career, allowing four HRs and seven earned runs in the loss. The Mets offense was also shut down by Yu Darvish, who allowed one run (one HR) over 7.0 innings.

The Padres had a power surge and could be dangerous if they’re able to get past the Mets. San Diego’s lineup is stacked from Jurickson Profar through Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Josh Bell. It’s unlikely the Padres get to deGrom and put on a similar performance. If they can work deGrom and get to the bullpen, things could end up like Friday night.

Padres vs. Mets

Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Jacob deGrom

First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.