Full card for WWE’s 2022 Extreme Rules PPV

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Extreme Rules coming live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The show will take place on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Several matches have already been announced for the card, including Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Bayley in a ladder match. This match has been brewing since Bayley’s return at SummerSlam in July, where she unveiled her new stable Damage Control. Belair, along with superstars on both Raw on Smackdown, have been fighting back against Bayley’s group for the past few months and both women will now have to climb a ladder to claim the championship.

We’ll also get Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defending her belt against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match and Seth Rollins facing Matt Riddle in a fight pit with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee. Also, the war between Edge and The Judgement Day will come to a head when the WWE Hall of Famer battles Finn Balor in an I Quit match.

Full list of matches*

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Ladder match)

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme rules match)

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Fight pit with Daniel Cormier as special guest referee)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap match)

Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes (Donnybrook match)

*Card subject to change