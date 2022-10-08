When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Extreme Rules?

WWE is heading to the City of Brotherly Love on Saturday for Extreme Rules from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. While the show should be filled with plenty of extreme action, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Crown Jewel, coming live from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5. This will be the eighth pay-per-view to be held in Saudi Arabia since 2018 as part of the company’s 10-year agreement with the Saudi General Sports Authority. They typically head there twice a year with Elimination Chamber back in February being the first Saudi show of 2022.

The main event of the show has already been set as undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul. This match was announced in September, stemming from Reigns going onto Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast. The social media influencer and part-time boxer signed a multi-match contract with the WWE over the summer and the company is certainly trying to get its money’s worth by putting him into marquee, spectacle matches. We’ll see how many eyeballs Reigns-Paul will bring in for the show.