Full undercard for Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo Super Welterweight fight

The WBC 154-pound (junior middleweight) championship will be on the line Saturday, October 8 when interim champion Sebastian Fundora takes on contender Carlos Ocampo at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET with the main event expected to begin around 11 p.m.

Fundora (19-0-1, 13KOs) comes into the fight as a -900 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ocampo (34-1, 22KOs) is the decisive underdog at +530. Fundora, who is from West Palm Beach, Florida, has won four of his past five fights by knockout.

Ocampo is on a four-year win streak since suffering a first-round knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. in June of 2018.

They say you learn more from losing than winning. For Carlos Ocampo, that couldn't more true. After losing to Errol Spence Jr. in 2018, Ocampo has won 12 fight in a row, with 9 of those coming by KO.



Ocampo faces Sebastian Fundora Sat. 10/8 on @ShowtimeBoxing. #FundoraOcampo pic.twitter.com/yf35asyJr2 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) October 1, 2022

Full Card for Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo