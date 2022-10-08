What time will Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo fight start on Saturday, October 8

Undefeated WBC interim 154-pound (junior middleweight) champion Sebastian Fundora will make the first defense of his title against Carlos Ocampo Saturday, October 8 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The card willl start at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime with the main event expected to begin at 11 p.m. ET.

Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) comes into this fight at a massive -900 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and for good reason. The 24-year-old has stepped up his aggression recently as the competition has gotten tougher. He survived a 12-round slugfest with Sergio Garcia and has has knocked everyone else he’s faced over the past two years. Fundora is a unique specimen in the 154-pound class. He’s almost 6-foot-6 and that reach advantage plays a big part in his success.

Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs) has won 12 straight fights to earn this opportunity. His last loss was a first-round knockout against top welterweight Errol Spence Jr. Since that loss Ocampo has feasted on a lot fo preliminary fighters. Ocampo is more of a gatekeeper than a legitimate contender at this point, despite his gaudy record. That explains why he is a +530 underdog on the moneyline.

Full Card for Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo