How to watch Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo junior middleweight title bout via live online stream

The WBC 154-pound (junior middleweights) championship will be on the line Saturday, October 8 when undefeated interim champion Sebastian Fundora (19-0-1, !3 KOs) takes on contender Carlos Ocampo at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The fight will be broadcast on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET with the main event expected to begin around 11 p.m.

Fundora (19-0-1, 13KOs) comes into the fight as a big -900 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s a fighter that the PBC group is very high on and looking to possibly pair up with Jermell Charlo for a unified title fight in the spring of 2023.

Standing in the way is Ocampo (34-1, 22KOs). He is the decisive underdog at +530 but comes into the fight having won 12 in a row and nine of those by knockout. His competition during that stretch has not been against top fighters and he’ll be heavily tested by the long, rangy and talented Fundora.

To watch Fundora vs. Ocampo, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Full Card for Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo