How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 14

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC on Matchday 14.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Oldham Athletic v Wrexham - Vanarama National League
Ben Tollitt of Oldham Athletic tussles with James Jones of Wrexham Football Club during the Vanarama National League match between Oldham Athletic and Wrexham at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 1st October 2022.
Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, will continue National League play on Matchday 14 against Barnet Saturday. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET. Wrexham remain in second place in the National League in their attempt to gain promotion to EFL League Two.

If you’re attempting to watch this club in action from the US, you can catch Wrexham’s match against Barnet on the team’s website. There will be a live stream along with match stats.

Wrexham were on a two-match winning streak heading into Matchday 13 against Notts County but suffered a 1-0 setback. It was Wrexham’s first loss since a 2-0 defeat to Chesterfield on August 16. The team will attempt to get back to winning ways against a Barnet squad coming off a 4-3 win over Maidstone United. Prior to that win, Barnet lost 5-0 to York City.

