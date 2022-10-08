Full schedule for Guardians vs. Yankees in AL Divisional Series of 2022 MLB playoffs

The No. 3 Cleveland Guardians will take on the No. 2 New York Yankees in the AL Divisional Round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in two games in the Wild Card round to advance. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off HR in the 15th inning of extras in Game 2 on Saturday to send the Guardians to the next round. Below is the schedule for the Guardians-Yankees series.

Guardians vs. Yankees schedule

Game 1: Guardians at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, TBD, TBS

Game 2: Guardians at Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 13, TBD, TBS

Game 3: Yankees at Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD, TBS

Game 4: Yankees at Guardians, Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD, TBS*

Game 5: Guardians at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17, TBD, TBS*

*if necessary