Full schedule for Guardians vs. Yankees in AL Divisional Series of 2022 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Guardians vs. Yankees in the AL Divisional Series round.

By lance.cartelli
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) forces out New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28) during the fourth inning at Progressive Field.&nbsp; Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Cleveland Guardians will take on the No. 2 New York Yankees in the AL Divisional Round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. The Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in two games in the Wild Card round to advance. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off HR in the 15th inning of extras in Game 2 on Saturday to send the Guardians to the next round. Below is the schedule for the Guardians-Yankees series.

Guardians vs. Yankees schedule

Game 1: Guardians at Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, TBD, TBS
Game 2: Guardians at Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 13, TBD, TBS
Game 3: Yankees at Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD, TBS
Game 4: Yankees at Guardians, Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD, TBS*
Game 5: Guardians at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17, TBD, TBS*

*if necessary

