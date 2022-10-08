 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule for Phillies vs. Braves in NL Division Series of 2022 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Phillies vs. Braves in the NL Division Series round.

By lance.cartelli
Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a ground rule double to center field against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium on October 08, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will meet in the 2022 National League Division Series starting on Tuesday, October 11.

Having returned to the MLB Playoffs for the first time in 12 years, the Phightins knocked the St. Louis Cardinals in two straight in the Wild Card Series. After having taken over for Joe Girardi who was fired mid-season, Rob Thomson now has a chance to guide the franchise to only their third World Series title since 1883.

The Braves won the NL East for the fifth year in a row with a 101-61 record. The defending World Series champs will be favored in the series, with stars such as Austin Riley and Max Fried to help lead them back through the postseason again.

Phillies vs. Braves schedule

Game 1: Phillies at Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 11, TBD, TBS
Game 2: Phillies at Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 12, TBD, TBS
Game 3: Braves at Phillies, Friday, Oct. 14, TBD, TBS
Game 4: Braves at Phillies, Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD, TBS*
Game 5: Phillies at Braves, Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD, TBS*

*if necessary

More From DraftKings Nation