We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and Chile’s Mito Pereira holds a one-shot lead at -12 over American Robby Shelton with 36 holes remaining at TPC Summerlin just east of Las Vegas.

Koreans Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim (no relation) are both sitting two shots adrift at -10, and it sets up for what should be a quality Moving Day in the desert. Pereira is the favorite to win the tournament at +500, with Tom Kim the second choice at +600 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay sits T9 at -8, but he’s third at +800 on the odds board, with Si Woo Kim rounding out the top four at +900.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have coverage from the first hole until the last, as well as streams with the featured groups of the day. The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the action live from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET here.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday.