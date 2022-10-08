We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and Chile’s Mito Pereira holds a one-shot lead at -12 over American Robby Shelton with 36 holes remaining at TPC Summerlin just east of Las Vegas.
Koreans Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim (no relation) are both sitting two shots adrift at -10, and it sets up for what should be a quality Moving Day in the desert. Pereira is the favorite to win the tournament at +500, with Tom Kim the second choice at +600 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay sits T9 at -8, but he’s third at +800 on the odds board, with Si Woo Kim rounding out the top four at +900.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have coverage from the first hole until the last, as well as streams with the featured groups of the day. The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the action live from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET here.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday.
Shriners Children’s Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|3:15 PM
|Mito Pereira
|Robby Shelton
|Tom Kim
|3:04 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Maverick McNealy
|Kevin Streelman
|2:53 PM
|Cam Davis
|Chad Ramey
|Patrick Rodgers
|2:42 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Matthew NeSmith
|S.H. Kim
|2:31 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Max Homa
|Sam Ryder
|2:15 PM
|Keith Mitchell
|Adam Schenk
|Stewart Cink
|2:04 PM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Sungjae Im
|Mark Hubbard
|1:53 PM
|Tano Goya
|Martin Laird
|Tom Hoge
|1:42 PM
|Davis Thompson
|Patton Kizzire
|Jim Herman
|1:31 PM
|Tyler Duncan
|J.T. Poston
|Aaron Wise
|1:15 PM
|Doug Ghim
|Taylor Montgomery
|Harry Hall
|1:04 PM
|Dean Burmester
|Michael Thompson
|Nick Hardy
|12:53 PM
|Spencer Levin
|David Lipsky
|Brandon Wu
|12:42 PM
|Greyson Sigg
|Beau Hossler
|Byeong Hun An
|12:31 PM
|Alex Noren
|Hayden Buckley
|Kevin Yu
|12:15 PM
|Tyson Alexander
|Andrew Putnam
|Matt Wallace
|12:04 PM
|Jason Day
|Brendon Todd
|Lucas Herbert
|11:53 AM
|J.J. Spaun
|Brian Harman
|Adam Svensson
|11:42 AM
|Aaron Rai
|Chesson Hadley
|Austin Smotherman
|11:31 AM
|Ben Griffin
|Will Gordon
|Austin Eckroat
|11:15 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Emiliano Grillo
|K.H. Lee
|11:04 AM
|Harris English
|Joel Dahmen
|Matthias Schwab
|10:53 AM
|Trevor Werbylo
|Philip Knowles
|Patrick Welch
|10:42 AM
|Ryan Moore
|Taylor Pendrith
|Andrew Landry
|10:31 AM
|Ben Martin
|Justin Lower
|Chris Gotterup
|10:20 AM
|Harrison Endycott
|Thomas Detry