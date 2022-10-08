 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open tees off at 10:20 a.m. ET on Saturday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Mito Pereira of Chile lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin on October 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, and Chile’s Mito Pereira holds a one-shot lead at -12 over American Robby Shelton with 36 holes remaining at TPC Summerlin just east of Las Vegas.

Koreans Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim (no relation) are both sitting two shots adrift at -10, and it sets up for what should be a quality Moving Day in the desert. Pereira is the favorite to win the tournament at +500, with Tom Kim the second choice at +600 via DraftKings Sportsbook. Patrick Cantlay sits T9 at -8, but he’s third at +800 on the odds board, with Si Woo Kim rounding out the top four at +900.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have coverage from the first hole until the last, as well as streams with the featured groups of the day. The Golf Channel will be broadcasting the action live from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ET, with NBC taking over from 3:30-6 p.m. ET here.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Saturday.

Shriners Children’s Open Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
3:15 PM Mito Pereira Robby Shelton Tom Kim
3:04 PM Si Woo Kim Maverick McNealy Kevin Streelman
2:53 PM Cam Davis Chad Ramey Patrick Rodgers
2:42 PM Patrick Cantlay Matthew NeSmith S.H. Kim
2:31 PM Adam Hadwin Max Homa Sam Ryder
2:15 PM Keith Mitchell Adam Schenk Stewart Cink
2:04 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Sungjae Im Mark Hubbard
1:53 PM Tano Goya Martin Laird Tom Hoge
1:42 PM Davis Thompson Patton Kizzire Jim Herman
1:31 PM Tyler Duncan J.T. Poston Aaron Wise
1:15 PM Doug Ghim Taylor Montgomery Harry Hall
1:04 PM Dean Burmester Michael Thompson Nick Hardy
12:53 PM Spencer Levin David Lipsky Brandon Wu
12:42 PM Greyson Sigg Beau Hossler Byeong Hun An
12:31 PM Alex Noren Hayden Buckley Kevin Yu
12:15 PM Tyson Alexander Andrew Putnam Matt Wallace
12:04 PM Jason Day Brendon Todd Lucas Herbert
11:53 AM J.J. Spaun Brian Harman Adam Svensson
11:42 AM Aaron Rai Chesson Hadley Austin Smotherman
11:31 AM Ben Griffin Will Gordon Austin Eckroat
11:15 AM Stephan Jaeger Emiliano Grillo K.H. Lee
11:04 AM Harris English Joel Dahmen Matthias Schwab
10:53 AM Trevor Werbylo Philip Knowles Patrick Welch
10:42 AM Ryan Moore Taylor Pendrith Andrew Landry
10:31 AM Ben Martin Justin Lower Chris Gotterup
10:20 AM Harrison Endycott Thomas Detry

