Full schedule for Mariners vs. Astros in AL Division Series of 2022 MLB playoffs

The No. 5 Seattle Mariners are going to continue their impressive run of baseball. Seattle will take on the No. 1 Houston Astros in the AL Divisional Round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. The best-of-five series gets started on Tuesday, October 11 in Houston.

The Mariners are in their first playoffs since 2001, which is also the last time they advanced in the playoffs. Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in two games, winning both games on the road at the Rogers Centre.

The Mariners won the first game 4-0, riding 7.1 shutout innings from Luis Castillo after putting up three runs in the first inning. They won the second game in wild fashion, coming back from an 8-1 deficit to win 10-9. They managed four runs in the sixth inning and four more in the eighth to advance.

Below is the schedule for the Blue Jays-Astros series.

Mariners vs. Astros schedule

Game 1: Mariners at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 11, TBD, TBS

Game 2: Mariners at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 13, TBD, TBS

Game 3: Astros at Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 15, TBD, TBS

Game 4: Astros at Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 16, TBD, TBS*

Game 5: Mariners at Astros, Monday, Oct. 17, TBD, TBS*

*if necessary