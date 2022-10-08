Updated bracket heading into Divisional round of 2022 MLB playoffs

Major League Baseball shifted the format for the postseason heading into the 2022 season. With that, we have a Wild Card round that features a best-of-3 format before facing the two top seeds in the American League and National League. We’re into Wild Card weekend and teams are advancing out and onto the Divisional Round. We’re going to track and update the bracket for the MLB playoffs through the weekend.

Updated MLB playoff bracket

American League

No. 3 Cleveland Guardians defeat No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays 2-0

The Guardians will go on to face the No. 2 New York Yankees in the ALDS.

No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays trail No. 5 Seattle Mariners 1-0

Winner will go on to face the No. 1 Houston Astros in the ALDS.

National League

No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals trail No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies 1-0

Winner will go on to face the No. 2 Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

No. 4 New York Mets trail No. 5 San Diego Padres 1-0

Winner will go on to face the No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.