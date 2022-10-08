 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Updated bracket heading into Divisional round of 2022 MLB playoffs

We update the MLB postseason bracket as teams advance out of the Wild Card.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Cleveland Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez (39) singles to center during the fourth inning of the Major League Baseball Wild Card Series Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians on October 7, 2022, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Baseball shifted the format for the postseason heading into the 2022 season. With that, we have a Wild Card round that features a best-of-3 format before facing the two top seeds in the American League and National League. We’re into Wild Card weekend and teams are advancing out and onto the Divisional Round. We’re going to track and update the bracket for the MLB playoffs through the weekend.

Updated MLB playoff bracket

American League

No. 3 Cleveland Guardians defeat No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays 2-0

The Guardians will go on to face the No. 2 New York Yankees in the ALDS.

No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays trail No. 5 Seattle Mariners 1-0

Winner will go on to face the No. 1 Houston Astros in the ALDS.

National League

No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals trail No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies 1-0

Winner will go on to face the No. 2 Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

No. 4 New York Mets trail No. 5 San Diego Padres 1-0

Winner will go on to face the No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

More From DraftKings Nation