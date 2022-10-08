College football injury report Week 6: Status of Malik Cunningham, Quinn Ewers, more with live updates

Week 6 of the college football season is here and the injuries are already starting to pile up up around the country. And in this space we’ll keep tabs on key injuries for some of the top teams in the nation and provide updates as the day moves along.

This isn’t a cohesive list of all players, but only those that might move a betting line one way or another for schools in the Power Five, or Group of Five schools in rankings contention. For a more comprehensive list of all FBS teams click here, but keep in mind that information might not be updated as quickly as we’ll attempt to do here. And for bettors, speed is everything.

Malik Cunningham, QB, Louisville

After 40 consecutive starts for the Cardinals, the Louisville quarterback is out against Virginia today after experiencing symptoms of a concussion against Boston College last Saturday. He left the field late in the fourth quarter of a close loss to the Eagles. Junior Brock Domann will start.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel was seen warming up for the Sooners’ noon kickoff against Texas. He was in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in Oklahoma’s blowout loss to TCU last Saturday and was replaced by Davis Beville, who was 7-for-16 for 50 yards.

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas

Jefferson suffered a head injury against Alabama. Sam Pittman confirmed that he practiced this week and will travel to the Razorbacks’ game against Mississippi State, but it is unclear whether or not he will actually play.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Ewers is confirmed to start today after sitting out three weeks. He sustained a shoulder injury in the Longhorns’ loss to Alabama and Hudson Card has filled in for him since. His return is slightly earlier than the initial projections of 4-6 weeks. Texas has gone 2-1 since playing Alabama.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young sustained a shoulder injury in last week’s matchup against Arkansas and is expected to miss today’s matchup against Texas A&M, who will also be starting their backup. If Young doesn’t start, Jalen Milroe will fill in for him. Milroe was 4-for-9 for 65 yards after coming in last week. He also added 91 yards on the ground.

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Levis played through a dislocated finger and a foot injury in the Wildcats’ close loss against Ole Miss last week and will be a game time decision against South Carolina today. Kentucky’s backup is redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron.